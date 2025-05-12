Traffic cop shot at by snatchers in Delhi; gold chain, pistols recovered

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Two snatchers opened fire at traffic police personnel while trying to flee after a chain-snatching incident in Delhi's Shahdara area on Monday evening, police said.

The police overpowered the accused -- Imran (27) and Waris (30) -- and caught them with the help of the public, they said.

The two men shot at the traffic personnel in an attempt to flee after snatching a man’s gold chain. The incident took place around 7:20 pm, when a PCR call was received at Seemapuri police station reporting that two armed men on a motorcycle had been apprehended, he said.

According to police, the duo had snatched a gold chain from a man, Rahul, in Chetak Market and were attempting to escape on a black motorcycle.

"As they reached a petrol pump near Chintamani Chowk, where traffic staff were issuing challans, the traffic personnel tried to stop them. In an attempt to flee, one of the suspects fired a round at the police," a senior officer said.

Despite the gunfire, the traffic staff managed to apprehend both suspects with the help of bystanders, he said, adding that two country-made pistols and the gold chain were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ NB NB