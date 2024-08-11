Traffic crawls in Delhi after downpour, 47 waterlogging complaints reported

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Heavy rain in the national capital on Sunday led to traffic snarls in several areas as Delhiites reported 47 incidents of waterlogging across the city.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 26.3 mm of rain, while Lodi Road recorded 30.4 mm, Palam 20.4 mm and Mayur Vihar 55.5 mm between 2.30 and 5.30, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Today, the city was on 'orange' alert, which signifies 'being prepared' for extremely bad weather and potential disruptions to transport, rail and road.

Central, south, southwest and east Delhi received heavy rainfall. The weather department has predicted more showers in the Delhi-NCR areas towards the end of the day.

A PWD official said they received 40 calls regarding waterlogging and three calls about fallen trees.

The official also mentioned that out of the 40 complaints, 35 to 38 waterlogging issues have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 12 complaints -- seven regarding waterlogging and five about fallen trees -- at the Central Control Room (HQ) between 6 am and 2 pm.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed about traffic disruptions due to waterlogging in several areas.

"Traffic is affected on Najafgarh-Phirni road near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh Stand. Please avoid these stretches and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police said in a post on X.

In another post shared with a picture of a road submerged in water due to rain, the police said that traffic was disrupted on Najafgarh Phirni road due to waterlogging and the breakdown of three cluster buses near Chhawla Stand.

Traffic was also affected on several roads, including MB Road in both directions between Khanpur and Hamdard, due to waterlogging, according to the traffic police.

Outer Ring Road is also affected in both directions from Chirag Delhi to Nehru Place, under the Savitri Flyover.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for Delhiites urging them to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

"Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks," the IMD cautioned.

The city recorded a low of 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the weather department said.

The humidity level was 100 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NB NB