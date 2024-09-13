Traffic crawls in Delhi after heavy rain

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Heavy traffic was witnesses in parts of Delhi on Friday after persistent rain waterlogged several areas.

Taking to social media platform X, police said that traffic was affected on NH-48 from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to waterlogging at GGR PDR.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways due to waterlogging near Sainik farm and Saket Metro Station. Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to waterlogging near Madanpur Khadar red light," police posted on X.

According to the PWD, they received 85 complaints regarding the waterlogging.

Currently, the waterlogging is still there at Mundka and work to remove it is underway. All the underpass and subways are open for the traffic. The PWD has received 13 complaints regarding tree falling, a PWD official said.

Police have also issued advisory where they mentioned that due to waterlogging at Mundka, traffic was affected on Rohtak Road on both carriageways from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa.

Commuters are advised to avoid Mundka and take alternate routes. The motorists coming from Bahadurgarh destined to Peeragarhi are requested to take Jharodha-Najafgarh route or via UER-ll and then Najafgarh-Nangloi road to reach Peeragarhi, it said.

Similarly, commuters coming from Peeragarhi are requested to take Outer Ring Road-District Centre Janakpuri-Najafgarh to reach Bahadurgarh or Tikri Border, the advisory said.

According to the MCD, they received 29 complaints regarding waterlogging and 15 about the felling of tress.

Commuters taking to the X complained about the traffic issue at several areas in the national capital.

One of the commuters said that the traffic was heavy in front of Sankriti School, Embassy Area where he was stuck for around 45 minutes.

Other commuters stated that the traffic was massive on Delhi Gurgaon Road near Mahipalpur where vehicles were crawling, Behra Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Patel Nagar roundabout, from Sangam Vihar towards Badarpur, on Aurobindo Marg, on Najafgarh Phirni Road, on MG Road etc.

A large pothole on Old Pankha Road caused traffic in the carriageway from T- Point Uttam Nagar East metro station towards Pankha Road. PTI NIT NB