Traffic crawls in Delhi after intermittent rain, several areas waterlogged

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Intermittent rain in Delhi on Thursday caused waterlogging in several areas and affected traffic movement across the city as commuters struggled to reach their destinations. The Delhi Police took to X to inform residents about the traffic situation in the city.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging,” they said in a post on X.

In another post, the police said that the traffic is affected on Phirni Road in both the carriageways from Bahadurgarh Stand towards Jharoda Village and vice-versa due to waterlogging. East of Kailash resident Megha Singh said, "It hardly takes me 5 minutes to reach the metro station, but today it took me 20 minutes to reach there. No auto-rickshaws were available due to the rains." "There was bumper-to-bumper traffic on the stretch between Peeragarhi and Madhuban Chowk on both the carriageways. I generally go to the office in my car, but today due to the traffic situation, I parked my vehicle at Pitampura Metro Station and took the metro," Maya Mukherjee, a northwest Delhi resident, said.

Another commuter took to X and said there was a heavy traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. While others said that the traffic was heavy at Dwarka Sector 19B near OPG World School, Chandakiram Akhara red light, at NH-48 from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur, Dwarka Sector-1 crossing, at Tis Hazari towards Kashmiri Gate and Pulbangash road. Rain in the national capital, first a spell in the morning and another around midday led to significant traffic disruptions in several areas. The weather department, in their noon notification, said light-intensity rain and drizzle will occur at a few places in South Delhi and South-East Delhi (Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, East of Kailash, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Dera Mandi) in the next two hours. PTI NIT NB