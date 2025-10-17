Traffic curbs around JLN Stadium in Delhi for Travis Scott concert on Oct 18, 19

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for commuters ahead of American rapper Travis Scott’s two-day concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, cautioning of possible congestion, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions around the venue.

The concerts, part of the artist’s “Circus Maximus World Tour”, will be held on October 18 and 19 from 6 pm to 10 pm, police said, adding that around 50,000 to 60,000 spectators are expected each day.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience, elaborate arrangements have been made around JLN Stadium and adjoining roads, an official statement said.

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 4 pm and 10 pm on both days.

Commuters have been advised to avoid B P Marg, Lodhi Road, and other roads around the stadium during the event hours, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone-II) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

According to the advisory, traffic from B P Marg will be diverted towards Meharchand Market, while vehicles from Lodhi Road will not be allowed beyond Pragati Vihar red light.

Vehicles from 5th Avenue Road will have to take a U-turn near Dhobi Ghat, and those coming from INA and Thyagraj Stadium will not be allowed to take JLN Service Road near Gate No. 5, it added.

No vehicle movement will be allowed from 4th Avenue and Gurjar Chowk towards Barapullah and JLN Service Road during the concert hours, police said.

Left turns towards the SCOPE Complex from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Jangpura Metro T-point will also be restricted, and vehicles will be directed straight towards Lodhi Flyover. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted between JLN Stadium Red Light and B P Marg from 4 pm to 11 pm on both days.

Spectators will be allowed entry through gates 2, 6, 8, 13, 14, and 21, while gates 1 and 10 have been reserved for emergency use. Designated parking for visitors will be available at the Sewa Nagar and Sunheri Pulla bus depots, police said.

Roadside parking around the stadium has been prohibited, and vehicles found parked in restricted zones will be towed away.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed free passage but have been advised to avoid B P Marg and Lodhi Road during event hours to prevent delays.

Police advised commuters bound for railway stations, airports, or hospitals to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes.

Adequate signage and staff will be deployed around the stadium to guide motorists and ensure smooth traffic movement, the advisory said, urging the public to use public transport and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.