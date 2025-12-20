New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing restrictions and possible diversions near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here in view of A R Rahman's musical event "Harmony of Hearts" slated for Saturday evening.

According to the advisory, the concert will take place at the Main Arena (Gym) of the stadium from 6 pm to 10 pm, during which traffic movement in surrounding areas will remain regulated and may be diverted as per public convenience and security reasons.

The traffic police said restrictions and diversions may be imposed on IP Marg and Vikas Marg if required. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Rajghat towards IP Marg during the event hours.

Commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 12 noon and 11 pm on December 20 due to anticipated congestion. These include IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot.

Regarding parking arrangements, the police said limited parking would be available only for vehicles with valid parking labels near the stadium. Display of the parking label -- with vehicle number clearly mentioned -- is mandatory on windscreen of vehicles, and those without valid parking labels will not be allowed near the stadium.

Parking label-holders have been advised to use the Ring Road, and enter the parking area from MGM Road. No parking will be permitted on both carriageways of the Ring Road between Rajghat and the IP flyover on the event day, the police said, adding that vehicles parked in violation of the advisory will be towed away and prosecuted.

The advisory also detailed entry points to the stadium. Gate numbers 7 and 8 will allow entry from Velodrome Road, while gates 21, 22 and 23 will be accessible from MGM Road on the Ring Road side. Gates 16 and 18 will also allow entry from MGM Road.