Traffic curbs imposed as EU leaders set to visit Delhi's Rajghat

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Traffic movement in and around Rajghat and adjoining areas in the national capital will be restricted for a few hours on Tuesday morning to facilitate European Union leaders to visit the memorial and pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

The official event at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, to be attended by the visiting EU delegation along with other dignitaries, will be held between 9.15 am and 12.30 pm.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure its smooth conduct, according to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Police.

Diversions will be imposed "as and when required" at key junctions, including at ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover, the advisory stated.

Several major road stretches are likely to be impacted due to the movement of VIP convoys and security arrangements. These include the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-ITO Chowk-Delhi Gate stretch, the Shantivan Chowk-IP Flyover stretch, and Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash (NS) Marg.

Traffic restrictions may also affect the route from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjit Singh Flyover, and the road connecting Rajghat DTC Depot to the Ring Road Bypass.

Authorities said traffic personnel will be deployed at major intersections to regulate vehicular movement and assist road users.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches, especially during the peak restriction hours, to prevent inconvenience. Motorists have been urged to follow the directions of traffic police on duty and to use alternative routes wherever possible.