Traffic curbs in Delhi, advisory issued for commuters

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Traffic restrictions and route diversions will be in place across several key roads in the national capital on Friday afternoon due to "official exigencies", Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Delhi is hosting the India AI Impact Summit, which is being attended by more than 500 global AI leaders and over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 heads of state and government.

Traffic movement is likely to be affected between 1 pm and 5.30 pm on multiple arterial stretches, particularly in central and north Delhi areas, the advisory said.

Some of these areas include W-Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Rajghat crossing, Shanti Van crossing, Hanuman Mandir, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Monastery Market, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Vishwavidyalaya metro station and North Campus of Delhi University, it said.

Traffic police said tow-away zones have been notified on several key roads to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

These include Outer Ring Road from Hanuman Mandir to Chandgi Ram Akhara (both carriageways), Inner Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Civil Lines police station, Mall Road from Khyber Pass to Khalsa College U-turn, University Road, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Indraprastha Marg and the stretch of Ring Road from Shanti Van crossing to Rajghat to IP Flyover up to Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

Traffic will also remain affected on Outer Ring Road (Salim Garh Bypass to Majnu Ka Tilla), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Inner Ring Road), Mall Road, University Road, Boulevard Road, Sham Nath Marg, Kela Ghat Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg and I.P. Marg, traffic police said.

Several points, including Salim Garh Bypass, under Yudhister Setu, Wazirabad Flyover, Chandgi Ram Akhara Red Light, I.P. College Red Light, Kingsway Camp Chowk, ITO Chowk, W-Point and Delhi Gate, have been identified from where traffic will be regulated or diverted as required.

Emergency vehicles, however, will be allowed to pass.

Traffic police advised commuters to avoid the affected routes during the restriction period and use alternative roads to minimise inconvenience.

Parking will only be permitted in designated areas, they said.