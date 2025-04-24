Traffic curbs in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar from Apr 26 to 30 for Shree Hanumant Katha event

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory announcing special traffic arrangements and diversions in Paschim Vihar in view of the Shree Hanumant Katha event scheduled to take place from April 26 to April 30 at the DDA Ground.

The religious discourse will be conducted by Dhirender Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar. A large footfall is expected at the venue, prompting the authorities to enforce route diversions and parking plans for smooth vehicular movement, he said.

"Traffic congestion is anticipated around the event site during the period. Motorists are advised to avoid restricted routes and plan travel accordingly, especially if heading to hospitals, railway stations, or ISBTs," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

Traffic movement will be regulated for commuters travelling from Jwala Heri Market, Janakpuri District Centre, Tikri Border, and Madhuban Chowk towards Nangloi and other nearby areas.

Roads leading from Dr Major Ashwini Marg and Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg towards Rohtak Road and Peeragarhi Chowk will be under diversion for commuters coming from Jwala Heri Market. Similar restrictions will apply on routes from Janakpuri District Centre via Nilothi Road, Outer Ring Road, and the Bhaira Enclave underpass, it said.

From April 26 to 30, certain roads near the DDA Ground will remain closed for vehicular traffic. These include Sai Baba Mandir Road (from Bhaira Enclave to Kashi Ram Cut), P.S. Paschim Vihar West Road (National Market red light to St Marks School), and service and side roads from petrol pump to Radisson Blu (towards Peeragarhi on Outer Ring Road), it added.

Separate routes have been advised for commuters attending the event, with designated parking areas marked as P-1, P-2, and P-3. These routes have been mapped out from multiple points, including Jwala Heri Market, Janakpuri District Centre, Tikri Border, and Madhuban Chowk to ease the traffic load on arterial roads. PTI SSJ SSJ MNK MNK