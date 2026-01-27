Traffic curbs in New Delhi for India-EU summit

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Traffic movement in parts of New Delhi will remain regulated on Tuesday duo to the India-European Union summit and a dinner for EU leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory urging commuters to plan their journeys in advance.

The curbs come as rain lashed several parts of the national capital during the day, slowing vehicular movement and increasing congestion on key arterial roads.

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be in place till late evening for the high-level engagements. No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park on a number of key stretches till 5 pm, including Janpath Road, Windsor Place, W-Point, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and the C-Hexagon near India Gate.

Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed and owners will be prosecuted. Towed vehicles will be kept at the Traffic Pit on Kali Bari Mandir Marg and in front of the Bhairon Mandir Traffic Pit, the police said.

A second phase of restrictions will be enforced from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm to facilitate the movement of dignitaries for the dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During this period, no vehicle will be permitted to halt or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, MLNP, Janpath Road and Baba Kharak Singh Marg, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

Multiple diversion points are operational at the intersections of Janpath-Tolstoy Marg, Tolstoy Marg-KG Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover towards Barakhamba Road, Sunehri Masjid Road, Claridges Hotel junction, Akbar Road, Man Singh Road and Bhagwan Das Road/Tilak Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid routes such as Janpath Road, Tolstoy Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Teen Murti Marg, Rafi Marg and Raisina Road. Suggested alternative roads include Prithviraj Road, DDU Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Vande Mataram Marg and K. Kamraj Marg.

"People travelling towards ISBTs, railway stations and airports are advised to keep sufficient buffer time," the advisory said.

The traffic police also urged the public to prefer public transport wherever possible and follow the instructions of personnel deployed on the ground, especially in view of the wet road conditions. PTI SSJ SSJ AKY AKY