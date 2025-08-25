Traffic department bans heavy vehicles inside Bhiwandi in Thane district

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) To tackle increasing road congestion, accidents, and public inconvenience, the traffic department has banned all heavy vehicles entering Bhiwandi city, an official said on Sunday.

The notification has been issued by Thane’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

Bhiwandi is an industrial hub on the Mumbai-Gujarat and Mumbai-Nashik routes. The city witnesses a large volume of heavy vehicles daily. With a population of nearly 1.3 million, it has approximately 4.5 lakh registered vehicles, the official said.

Under the new order, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the city via Wanjarpatti Naka, Ranjanoli Naka, Anjurphata, and Talvali Naka. Alternative routes have been provided for the movement of the vehicles, he said.

Fire engines, ambulances, police vehicles, and other essential service vehicles are exempted from this order.

The ban, effective from August 23, will remain in force until further notice, Shirsat said. PTI COR NR