#National

New Delhi: Traffic disrupted near India Gate as road caves in

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
New Delhi: A portion of a road caved-in near Sher Shah road here on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic congestion at India Gate C-Hexagon, the traffic police said.

Delhi has been witnessing rainfall for the last three consecutive days causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the road cave in and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.

"Traffic is affected on C-Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in its tweet.

The affected portion of the road has been barricaded to prevent any mishap, police said.

