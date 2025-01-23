Traffic disruptions in central Delhi due to full dress rehearsal for R-Day parade

New Delhi: Heavy traffic was witnessed in central Delhi on Thursday due to the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Advertisment

The major affected areas were near India Gate and ITO.

A commuter said that the traffic was heavy on Ring Road near the ITO loop and IP Extension.

"I was going to ITO when I found that Ring Road was packed with vehicles. The traffic on Vikas Marg was also very heavy. We had to take a U-turn near the IP Extension metro station," he said.

Advertisment

Vehicles were also seen moving at a crawling pace near Shivaji Stadium metro station, close to Connaught Place in central Delhi.

Sneha Rai, a resident of Noida, mentioned that due to security checks at the Delhi-Noida border, there was heavy traffic in that section.

"Apart from the Delhi-Noida border, traffic was also heavy at Ashram Chowk and on Ring Road. The roads were closed near C-Hexagon at India Gate, leading to diversions for vehicles, which resulted in long queues," she said.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the restrictions and diversions on vehicular movement at and around India Gate.