Traffic diversion in place as families step out to enjoy outing on Kaanum Pongal day

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) The city police enforced traffic diversions and demarcated parking areas here in view of Kaanum Pongal on Saturday, the final day of the four-day harvest festival, as families and friends stepped out for an outing, which usually resulted in crowding at places of interest.

Over 16,000 police personnel have been deployed at the Marina beach anticipating huge crowds this evening.

The Pongal festival celebrations, which commenced with Bhogi on January 14, culminate with Kaanum Pongal, a day celebrated by families and friends by visiting scenic spots, meeting people and eating out.

The day is celebrated by displaying valour by organising the traditional bull taming sport of Jallikattu in Madurai. PTI JSP JSP ADB