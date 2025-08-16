Traffic diversions announced in Rohini area for PM's highway project inauguration event on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Traffic will be restricted on the Tikri Border-Peeragarhi highway and the Rohini area between 6 am and 2 pm on Sunday, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating highway projects in the area.

Modi will inaugurate two major highway projects worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore in Rohini, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to an advisory issued on X, commuters have been asked to avoid roads in the Tikri Border- Peeragarhi and Rohini areas between 6 am and 2 pm, as vehicular movement will be affected due to the event.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will remain closed on August 17, along with Rohtak Road from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and all connected roads.

Bhagwan Mahavir Road and adjoining roads, including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road and Badsha Dahiya Marg, will also be affected, due to the event, the post added.

For commercial vehicles, restrictions will be enforced on the Tikri Border-Peeragarhi stretch. "Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa," the advisory said.

Divergent points for commercial vehicles include Tikri Border, Ghevra More, Mundka Red Light, Nangloi Chowk, Bakkarwala More, Jharoda Road under Bahadurgarh Flyover Toll, and Jharoda Nala under Flyover, Bahadurgarh to UER-2, it said.

In Rohini, commercial vehicles will not be permitted on roads coming from the Ring Road and heading towards the area.

Divergent points include Madhuban Chowk, Outer Ring Road-K.N. Katju Marg Crossing, Outer Ring Road-Rohini Jail Road Crossing, Deepali Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital Crossing, Mahadev Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Kali Chowk, Wazirpur Depot, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, NH-44/UER-2, Bawana Road or Barwala Chowk, Bawana Road or Rohini Sector 35-36 Crossing and Kabutur Chowk (Kanjhawala'Badsha Dahiya Marg).

Special route advisories have also been issued. For those travelling from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi, police advised avoiding Rohtak Road and instead taking Jharoda-Najafgarh-Nangloi Road to reach Peeragarhi.

Similarly, from Peeragarhi towards Tikri Border, commuters have been asked to avoid Rohtak Road and head towards Nangloi-Najafgarh via Jharoda.

For Rani Khera to Tikri Border, the suggested route is via Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Jharoda.

Residents in Rohini have been advised to use K N Katju Marg, Rohini Jail Marg and other alternative routes.

The advisory further said that commuters moving from Mukarba Chowk or Madhuban Chowk to Nangloi should avoid UER-II, Madhuban Chowk, Bhagwan Mahavir Marg and connecting roads, including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road, Dahiya Badsha Marg, Pansali Chowk, Kali Chowk and Kabutur Chowk.

They have been asked to proceed towards Peeragarhi and then take a right turn on Rohtak Road to reach their destination. Only event participants will be allowed beyond Kali Chowk on Bhagwan Mahavir Marg.

"In view of the event, commuters should plan their routes in advance and consider alternative roads to avoid inconvenience. People travelling on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa or from and towards Rohini may consider using the metro on August 17," the advisory added.

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II on Sunday.

Developed at a total cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore, the projects are expected to improve connectivity, cut travel time and reduce congestion in the national capital and surrounding areas.

Police urged motorists to remain patient and follow the instructions of personnel deployed at key intersections for a smooth experience. PTI SGV SSJ OZ OZ