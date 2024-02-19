Traffic diversions in Noida on Tuesday due to VIP visit

Noida, Feb 19 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday cautioned commuters regarding brief traffic diversions in view of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's proposed visit here on Tuesday afternoon.

Patel is expected to visit the Saras Ajeevika Mela here in the afternoon, according to officials.

According to the police advisory, the traffic diversions would be at routes of the Chilla border, the DND Loop, the Film City flyover, Sector 18, Sector 27, the Elevated Road, NTPC underpass and the Sector 31-25 intersection.

Diversions may also impact traffic at the Gijhor intersection, routes around Sector 60, Model Town, Shilp Haat at Sector 33 among others, the police said.

"The traffic going from the Chilla border to Greater Noida will be able to reach the destination via the DSC route from Sector 14 A flyover to the Sector 15 roundabout. Vehicles going from DND border to Greater Noida will be able to reach their destination via Sector 18 from the Rajnigandha Chowk," the police said.

"The traffic going from the Film City tri-section via the Elevated Road will be allowed via Sector 37 through the Mahamaya flyover. The traffic going towards Sector 18 and DND through the Elevated Road from Sector 60 will be allowed via Sector 60, Sector 71, City Centre and Sector 3," it added.

The police said during the period of diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed passage.

"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police urged commuters. PTI KIS MNK MNK