Traffic diversions near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Oct 9: Noida police

Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) The Noida traffic police on Saturday announced diversions and parking arrangements for October 9 as it expected a large crowd to converge for a programme at the Dalit Prerna Sthal marking the 'Parinirvan Diwas' of Dalit icon Kanshi Ram.

For vehicles coming from Greater Noida towards Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, there will be a diversion from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37, if there is congestion near the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

This traffic from Sector 37 can go towards Atta Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 roundabout and further towards its destination, the police said.

In case the congestion is seen near Gate number 4 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal, traffic would be diverted from Film City flyover towards Sector 18 and further sent towards Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 15 roundabout or the elevated corridor near Sector 18 to move towards its destination, it said.

For those moving from Noida towards Greater Noida on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, there will be a traffic diversion from the flyover near sector 14A in case there is congestion near DND or Film City flyover.

This diverted traffic can further move towards Sector 15 roundabout and Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Chowk and then onwards to Sector 37 towards its destination, the police said.

As for parking, arrangements for those coming for the programme at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, all the buses would be parked near the DND toll plaza, it said.

All light vehicles coming from Pari Chowk or Sector 37 or Greater Noida West will be able to park vehicles near Gate number 1 of Dalit Prerna Sthal.

All light vehicles coming from Delhi for the programme can be parked at the multilevel parking near Film City. The light vehicles coming from Kalindi Kunj route can be parked in the underground parking of the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Sector 95, the police said.

The traffic police has urged the public to follow road rules and diversions in order to avoid any hassles while commuting to their destinations. PTI KIS CK