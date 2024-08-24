Traffic diverted after landslide on Ratnagiri-Kolhapur road; no injuries

Mumbai: Traffic on the key Ratnagiri-Kolhapur road in southern Maharashtra was disrupted after a landslide at the Anuskura ghat, an official said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the landslip that occurred late on Friday night on the arterial road, the official said.

According to the Ratnagiri police control room, earthmoving equipment like JCB machines have been sent to the spot to clear the debris.

The road towards Kolhapur is blocked and traffic has been diverted, the official said.

The authorities have urged people to use alternative routes, he added.