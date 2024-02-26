Traffic hit at Delhi-UP borders in view of farmers' proposed tractor march

New Delhi: Traffic was affected at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders on Monday in view of a proposed tractor march of farmers to the national capital, officials said.

Advertisment

Farmers have planned a protest march on tractors via the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli toll plaza and Mahamaya flyover on Monday.

The Delhi Police has intensified checking at the borders by putting up barricades.

There was heavy traffic at the Chilla border from Delhi towards Noida due to the checking. The traffic was also heavy at the Delhi-Noida Expressway.

Advertisment

Earlier in the morning, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said intensive checking will be conducted by the Delhi Police as well as the district police by installing barriers at all the border points between the national capital and Noida. Traffic will be diverted in accordance with the situation, it said.

The ongoing farmers' protest has also affected the traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border points between Delhi and Haryana.

On Saturday, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points, almost two weeks after they were sealed in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Advertisment

One of the commuters wrote on X that the traffic was heavy at Singhu border service road. The vehicles can be seen crawling near the border.

The two border points were sealed on February 13 as the protesting farmers from Punjab began their protest march to press the BJP-led Centre over their demands, including a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march was thwarted by security personnel.

Advertisment

Apart from this, the traffic was also heavy at other places in the national capital.

Due to the construction of flyover between Apsara border and Anand Vihar, the vehicular movement was affected near Anand Vihar flyover on both the carriageways.

The commuters also complained about the traffic jams at Sardar Patel Marg and towards Gurgaon from the national capital.