Traffic hit in central Delhi due to R-Day parade rehearsal

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Traffic was affected in central Delhi near India Gate on Wednesday in view of the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, police said.

The traffic police took to X to inform people about it and asked them to avoid the Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavya Path crossing, Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing and Man Singh Road-Kartavya Path crossing.

"Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024," it wrote on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, traffic was also hit on Ring Road in the carriageway from Moti Bagh towards Safdarjung due to the breakdown of a hydraulic crane on the Rajnagar flyover. PTI NIT RC