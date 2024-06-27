Traffic hit in Delhi due to rains, waterlogging reported in many parts

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Rains in the national capital on Thursday caused waterlogging and long traffic congestions in several areas, leading to inconvenience for commuters.

Traffic police and the Municiapl Corporation of Delhi received several calls for waterlogging issues, traffic congestions and fallen trees.

Traffic was very heavy from the Akshardham area to Ghazipur meat market due to waterlogging and vehicles were seen crawling on the stretch.

Similarly, the traffic was also heavy on the Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan road.

Avadesh Mehra, a resident of Ghaziabad, said that it took him around one hour to reach his home.

"The traffic was very heavy on the stretch from near Akshardham towards UP. There was waterlogging near the Ghazipur meat market roundabout. It took me an hour to pass the stretch and reach my home. The condition of traffic was very bad," Mehra said.

Akshita Sharma, who works at a firm in cental Delhi, said that the traffic was very heavy from near the toll gate on NH-48.

"I commute in my car from Old Gurgaon to central Delhi. It took me around one and a half hour to reach my office. Today due to the rains, traffic remained heavy from the toll gate on NH-48 till Dhaula Kuan. It took me over two hours to reach my office," Sharma said.

Traffic was also affected at ITO due to waterlogging.

People took to took to social media platforms to share the traffic-related problems face by them.

Commuters said that there was a heavy traffic on the airport route from Raja Garden marble market till Naraina, from Meera Bagh/Vikaspuri flyover towards Peeragarhi, and on the Mahipalpur-Gurgaon route.

Nishant Yaduvanshi, a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad, said, "I was going to Patparganj to see an ailing relative. However, the traffic condition was very pathetic from Anand Vihar to Ghazipur roundabout." Police said they received calls of waterlogging from near Mayapuri flyover, Jhandewalan temple, Peeragarhi Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh etc. Traffic related calls were received from Anand Vihar to Ghazipur, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden etc, they said.

Two trees fell in Mandir Marg and Mayur Vihar Phase-1 areas, they added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that they received 32 calls regarding waterlogging from several areas, including Khari Baoli, Lodi Colony, Mohan Garden, Nawada, Vasant Kunj, and 15 regarding fallen trees from Vishnu Garden, Nizamuddin West, Patparganj, GTB Nagar, etc., the civic body said.

Similarly, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) said that they received 20 calls related to waterlogging on Thursday.

According to officials, the calls were received from Anand Parbat, IP Extension, Ghazipur Murga Mandi, Subzi Mandi, Mayur Vihar, Paharganj, Mayur Vihar, Shivaji Marg, Tagore Garden and Mayapuri Chowk.

The official said it took two to three hours to drain out the water at Anand Parbat while in rest of the areas, it was done in 30 to 40 minutes. PTI NIT SJJ SLB NIT SKY SKY