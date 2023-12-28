Traffic hit near Akashardham Temple, other parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Traffic was affected on Thursday evening near Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Advertisment

Visuals from the area showed bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road leading towards Noida on the expressway.

Traffic was also impacted in other areas of the city.

The commuters took to X to complain about traffic congestions.

Advertisment

One of them wrote that the traffic was not moving on NH-48 from Gurugram border to Mahipalpur.

Another posted that traffic was heavy on Vande Mataram Marg at Springdales School red light towards Faiz Road.

Traffic congestion was also reported from Dwarka Mor in west Delhi and Daryaganj in central Delhi. One of the commuters said traffic was heavy on road from ID Hospital K Camp to Nirankari where vehicles were stuck for long. PTI NIT CK