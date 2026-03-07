Traffic in north Delhi likely to be hit tomorrow; police issue advisory for DDA event

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Vehicular movement in parts of north Delhi is expected to be affected on Sunday morning due to an official function at the DDA Utsav Sthal in Dheerpur.

Several housing projects and sections of the Delhi Metro will be inaugurated during the event, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

An advisory issued on Saturday stated that a gathering of around 25,000 people is expected at the venue. Traffic restrictions will be in place from 7.30 am to 2 pm. During this period, only vehicles with valid labels will be allowed on certain stretches.

Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg from Camp Chowk to Burari Chowk, and Shah Alam Bandh Marg from the Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg T-point to Majlis Park red light will be closed for general traffic.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid Arihant Marg, Shanti Swaroop Tyagi Marg, Shah Alam Bandh Marg and the Outer Ring Road (Dr K B Hedgewar Marg) during the restricted hours.

From Kingsway Camp Chowk, traffic will not be allowed towards the venue or Burari Chowk. Commuters have been advised to take the Burari flyover or Mukundpur flyover and avoid Burari Chowk and Mukundpur Chowk.

Those travelling on 100 Foota Burari Road have been advised to use Bund Road from the Burari Metro Station and avoid Burari Chowk. PTI MSJ SSJ AKY