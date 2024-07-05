Traffic jam on Thane's GB road for six hours after truck breaks down

Thane, July 5 (PTI) Traffic on the busy Ghodbunder road in Thane city was severely affected for more than six hours on Friday as a multi-axel truck broke down early in the morning.

The trailer truck was carrying a heavy load in violation of rules, and it took time to offload it and remove the truck from the middle of the road, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vinay Rathod.

Some traffic was diverted to other roads by police.

The truck, which had broken down around 5 in the morning, was finally moved to the side of the road around 11 am.

Police registered an FIR against the driver under sections 281 (rash driving on public way), 285 (causing danger, obstruction or injury to any person on public way) and 223 (disobeying public servant's duly promulgated order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR KRK