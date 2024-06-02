Traffic jawan kills 10-year-old son, dumps body at workplace in Gujarat's Navsari

Navsari (Guj), Jun 2 (PTI) A traffic brigade jawan allegedly poisoned, strangled his 10-year-old son and dumped the body in a room at his workplace in Gujarat's Navsari city, police said on Sunday.

Sanjay Baria (37) allegedly killed his son Vansh and dumped his body in the utility room of a traffic chowky, an official said.

Baria called his wife on the phone around 3.40 pm on Saturday to inform her about their son, Superintendent of Police (Navsari) Sushil Agrawal said.

The accused is absconding, and teams have been formed to apprehend him, he said.

Baria was a jawan with the traffic brigade deployed to assist traffic police, the official said.

Baria's wife Rekha, in her complaint, said that the accused had taken their son to work on Friday afternoon, and when she tried to reach him on the phone later that day, it was switched off, police said.

Later, Baria's motorcycle was found abandoned in the city, but there was no sign of the father-son duo, they said.

As per the first information report (FIR), the accused called his wife on Saturday afternoon and told her about the body lying in the utility room.

The police were informed, and when they went to check, they found that the boy had foamed at his mouth and had a nylon rope around his neck, it said.

"A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and teams have been formed to nab the accused," Agrawal said. PTI COR KA ARU