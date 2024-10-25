Traffic likely be affected on Connaught Place inner circle of due to Raahgiri Day

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Traffic will likely be affected on the inner circle of Connaught Place in central Delhi on Sunday due to Raahgiri Day, according to an advisory.

Advertisment

The advisory stated Raahgiri day, celebrated by Raahgiri Foundation, Connaught Place inner Circle will start from 6 am on Sunday and around 800 to 1,000 people will participate in the event. So, traffic congestion is expected in the area till the completion of the programme.

No vehicles will be allowed to ply the inner circle or allowed to halt or park anywhere on round about Connaught Circus, it said.

Vehicles found parked improperly will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory stated.

Advertisment

People can park their vehicles at DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Connaught Place outer circle parking slots, it said. PTI NIT NB