Traffic management plan made for construction-hit Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) A traffic management plan was finalised on Wednesday to ensure two-way movement on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid construction work of a new flyover in Ramban district, an official said.

The plan was approved by Jammu Traffic Range Deputy Inspector General Mohd Haseeb Mughal during his visit to the construction site between Nachalana and Hingni, where vehicular movement is getting increasingly disturbed due to road construction.

Mughal and several officials from NHAI and the traffic police visited the affected site to assess the challenges on the ground.

The officer said he had directed the traffic police to exercise utmost care and responsibility to ensure that two-way traffic is not hampered by the construction and installation of signage, particularly of 'no overtaking' at vulnerable points along the 270-km road.

Mughal also inspected other congestion points on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.