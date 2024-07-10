Traffic movement restricted at Azad Market due to waterlogging

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The traffic movement has been restricted at Azad Market underpass in the carriageway from Azad Market towards Shastri Nagar due to waterlogging in view of the ongoing sewer work, police on Wednesday said.

In order to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, traffic diversions are in place on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg at Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, Azad Market, an advisory said.

The traffic coming from DCM Chowk to Azad Market will be diverted towards Pul Bangash-Roshanara Underpass to Gulabi Bagh police station. The traffic coming from Pul Mithai will be diverted towards Pul Bangash-Roshanara underpass to Gulabi Bagh police station, it said.

The traffic coming from Barkhana Chowk to Azad Market will also be diverted from Azad Market towards Pul Bangash, Roshanara underpass to Gulabi Bagh police station or can go straight to Idgah T-point to New Rohtak road, the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow direction of the traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, it stated.

In a post on social media platform X, the traffic police said that due to DMRC's construction work (to continue for next two months) from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk, the traffic will remain affected in both the carriageways of Outer Ring road near Pitampura Power House, Rohini Court and Madhuban Chowk during peak hours. PTI NIT AS AS