Traffic near Delhi's Ghazipur border resumes after sit-in ends

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Traffic near the Ghazipur border here resumed in the early hours of Monday, hours after it was affected by a sit-in by protesters demanding population control law, officials said.

At least 200 people blocked the National Highways 9 and 24 at the Ghazipur border on Sunday. Due to the sit-in on the Ghaziabad side of the border, traffic from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh remained affected till late night "The traffic resumed after the sit-in ended in the early hours of Monday," an official said. PTI ALK NSD NSD