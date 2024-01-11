Advertisment
#National

Traffic near India Gate affected due to R-Day parade rehearsal

NewsDrum Desk
11 Jan 2024
Delhi Police personnel during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

New Delhi: Traffic will be affected near the India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours due to Republic Day parade rehearsal, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid the Vijay Chowk and crossings in the vicinity of the landmark.

"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024.," it posted on X.

The traffic was affected on Wednesday as well.

