Traffic on Ghodbunder Road hit after container carrying chemical overturns

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) Traffic on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city was disrupted for several hours early Tuesday after a container truck carrying a chemical overturned shortly after midnight, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred near Patlipada bridge, he said.

The accident occurred around 12.15 am when a container truck, carrying 27 tonnes of aqueous ammonia solution, overturned, resulting in a chemical spill, Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

The truck, which was en route from Nhava Seva to Punjab, lost control and overturned. Emergency services, including local firefighters, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team, and two hydra machines, were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation, he said.

The chemical company responsible for the cargo was notified. The rescue team later cleared the road and the traffic flow was restored after nearly five hours, Tadvi added. PTI COR NP