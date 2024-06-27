Traffic on Mumbai-Nashik highway hit after container overturns

Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) Traffic on the busy Mumbai-Nashik highway was affected for more than three hours early on Thursday after a container overturned at Majiwada in Thane city of Maharashtra, a civic official said.

The container was proceeding to Nashik from Mumbai via the Eastern Express Highway when the incident took place around 4 am near Viviana Mall, he said.

The truck crashed on the road divider and due to the impact, a street pole fell down. It also caused an oil spill. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the official said.

The movement of vehicles was affected for around 3.30 hours. It resumed after the road was cleared, he added. PTI COR NP