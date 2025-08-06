Traffic on NH-10 between Sevoke and Chitrey to remain suspended till 9 am on Aug 8: Official

Gangtok, Aug 6 (PTI) Traffic movement on a key section of NH-10 — from Coronation Bridge to Chitrey — will remain suspended until 9 am on August 8, officials said on Wednesday.

The road was already closed from August 3 to 6, and the shutdown has now been extended due to safety concerns, they added.

A notification by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) said under Section 33 of the National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, the stretch is being temporarily shut as it aims to ensure the safety of all vehicles plying on the affected section of NH-10, which runs from Sevoke to Rangpo.

The notification said that during this period, traffic for all classes of vehicles will remain suspended.

The NHIDCL has urged the public to cooperate and make alternative arrangements during the closure window.