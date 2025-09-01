Traffic partially restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) Traffic was partially restored on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday, providing relief to hundreds of commuters stranded on the arterial road over the past six days.

The 250-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country was blocked by multiple landslides coupled with sinking of road at different places, especially at Tharad Bridge and Balli Nallah in Udhampur district and Maroog in Ramban district on August 27.

"Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially opened for vehicular movement and stranded vehicles around the damaged stretch (in Udhampur) are being cleared in a regulated manner," an official of the traffic department said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday inspected the restoration work along the strategic highway and said efforts are underway to ensure early restoration.