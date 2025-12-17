New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders as a ban on entry of non-BS VI vehicles registered outside Delhi kicks in from Thursday.

According to officials, the Transport Department has 78 to 80 enforcement teams that will be deployed at border points in Kundi, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera and Bajghera toll/Dwarka Expressway, among others.

Vehicles without a valid pollution under control certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh had announced that all vehicles below the BS-VI category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.

Automatic number plate recognition and on-ground checks will be conducted to verify PUCC status and emission category of vehicles.

A senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said multiple teams will be deployed at all Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border checkpoints to strictly enforce the restrictions.

"Our teams will cover every border checkpoint. Only BS-VI private vehicles of any state registration with a proper pollution certificate entering from the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana sides will be permitted to enter the capital. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the rule," the officer said.

The ban on entry of non-BS VI vehicles is part of a slew of measures announced by the government amid rising pollution levels in the national capital.