Traffic police fine over 23,000 vehicles in Mumbai for illegal parking

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) A fine of Rs 2.74 crore has been recovered within a week by issuing e-challans for illegal parking to more than 23,000 vehicles in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Action was also taken against e-bike riders, especially those employed by food and parcel delivery firms, for wrong-side driving and obstructive parking, said an official.

Mumbai Police's traffic wing implemented a `no parking enforcement drive' from November 25 to December 1, he said.

The campaign focused on congested stretches where illegal parking causes traffic jams.

The traffic police also carried out a crackdown on violations by e-bike riders, particularly those engaged in food and parcel delivery, after receiving multiple complaints of signal jumping, wrong-side driving and obstructive parking.

During the drive conducted from November 25 to 27, as many as 671 cases were registered and 517 e-bikes were seized, the official said.

Many of the penalised riders were found riding without helmets, using mobile phones while riding and blocking roads by parking e-bikes outside railway stations, markets and residential areas.

The department has appealed to delivery companies and aggregators to sensitise their riders and warned that stringent action will continue against those who ignore road safety rules, the official said. PTI DC KRK