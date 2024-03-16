Traffic police issues advisory over 'Run for Good Happening' marathon in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in connection with a marathon being held at the JLN stadium here, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the 'Run for Good Happening' marathon will be held on Sunday at the JLN Stadium. Around 2,000 people from all parts of Delhi is expected to participate in the marathon.

The traffic movement will be regulated/diverted as per requirement on the Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla red light, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road, Dayal Singh/CGO road, etc from 6 am to 8.30 am on Sunday, the advisory stated.

Commuters are requested to cooperate and make maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.

Commuters going towards ISBT, railway station and airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added. PTI NIT MNK MNK MNK