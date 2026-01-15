Traffic Police launch pilot project to ease parking congestion in south Delhi market

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police will soon roll out a pilot project to ease congestion for vehicle parking in south Delhi's Krishna Market, an official said on Thursday.

Under the initiative, "right-left parking", vehicles will be allowed to park only on one side of the road on a given day, with parking shifting to the opposite side the next day.

"This system was rolled out at Krishna Market in Kalkaji, a congested commercial hub with shops lining both sides of the main road," said a senior police officer.

Traffic police said the move is intended to address chronic congestion caused by haphazard parking on narrow market roads, which often leaves little space for smooth vehicular movement.

"At present, vehicles are parked on both sides, leading to chaos for commuters. Parking on one side will allow more space for traffic flow," he added.

The trial began on Wednesday with traffic personnel deployed along the stretch to guide motorists and enforce the restriction. Senior officers were also present on the ground to assess the impact of the arrangement. "Traffic movement remained largely smooth during the initial hours of the start," he added.

According to the police, the experiment will continue, following which an impact assessment report will be prepared. If found effective, the model may be extended to many other congested markets across the national capital. PTI BM SSJ HIG