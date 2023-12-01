Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The traffic police in Mumbai have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during 'Mahaparinirvan Din', the 67th death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6, an official said on Friday.

Visitors will arrive in large numbers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din from Monday to Thursday, affecting the movement of vehicles in the area, the official said.

To ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, the traffic police will impose restrictions from 6 am on Tuesday to 12 am on Thursday, he said.

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Hinduja Hospital, while the north-bound of S K Bole Road will operate as a one-way from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Portuguese Church junction, the official said.

Several roads, including Ranade Road, will be closed for vehicles and there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the SV Road-Mahim junction to Hardikar junction, he said.

Arrangements have been made for food stalls at three places, while five taxi stands in Dadar (east) will remain closed for five days, the official said. PTI ZA ARU