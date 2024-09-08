Traffic police recovers live catridges from motorcycle in west Delhi, hunt on for accused

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has seized a few boxes containing live cartridges during routine check, officials said on Sunday.

The seizure was made in West Delhi when the police stopped a man riding a motorcycle, they added.

"The rider ran away leaving his motorcycle and some other stuff behind. Upon checking, the team recovered live cartridges from a bag and the motorcycle was also found to be stolen," a senior police officer said.

Sources in the police department said 10 boxes containing 500 live cartridges were recovered from the vehicle.

The senior officer said a case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

"We are checking CCTV footage for the identification of the accused," the officer added.