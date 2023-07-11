Traffic police restricts unauthorised parking at service lane along Delhi HC's 'S' block

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday restricted unauthorised parking of all types of vehicles at the service lane along the Delhi High Court's 'S' block on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg till further orders, according to an official notification.

Advertisment

The decision was taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic, ensure safety of all commuters and to avoid inconvenience to public due to unauthorised parking of vehicles at the service lane, it said, adding that the order will come into force with immediate effect.

It is necessary to control the parking of motor vehicles at the service lane with an objective to ensure uninterrupted, safe and free management of traffic and safety of other road users, said S.K. Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Headquarters (II), Delhi.

"The concerned civic road agencies maintaining the subject roads shall erect sufficient number of the corresponding informatory and mandatory signboards indicating the restriction on the road for the guidance and convenience of all road users," Singh said. PTI AMP SKY