Traffic police, traders meet over congestion in Sadar Bazar ahead of festive rush

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday held a meeting with trader representatives to discuss congestion in Sadar Bazar and Azad Market in view of the upcoming festive season, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Central Range) Nishant Gupta chaired the meeting and assured traders that additional traffic personnel will be deployed in the area after Dussehra to ensure smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement, an official statement said.

Representatives from Sadar Bazar Badi Market Traders Association, Azad Market Crockery Market Association and Azad Market Traders Association attended the meeting.

They raised concerns over misuse of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-approved parking spaces between Sadar Bazar police station and 12 Tooti Chowk. Vehicles in the areas often parked in multiple rows, causing congestion, the statement read.

They also pointed out that e-rickshaw drivers frequently block intersections in Sadar Bazar and Azad Market, disrupting traffic flow.

The statement further said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police assured that strict measures will be taken to ease congestion in the coming days and that more personnel will be deployed after Dussehra.

He also appealed to traders to not bring private vehicles to the market during the festive period, to avoid parking in front of shops, and to ensure that commercial vehicles are not called during "no entry" hours.

Trader associations assured cooperation and said they would provide guards to assist traffic police in maintaining order during the festive rush, it said.