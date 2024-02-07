Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar NH after suspension for repair work

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) The vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Wednesday after being suspended for a day to undertake repair work at several places in Ramban district, officials said.

Advertisment

Repairs were necessitated after snowfall and heavy rains last Thursday made the arterial road severely damaged at several places between Nashri and Banihal, the officials said.

"Traffic has been restored this morning. However, single-way traffic is playing at Dalwas area in Ramban district," a traffic official said, adding that there is slow movement of traffic at Dalwas and T2 tunnel on the highway at the moment.

"Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline. Overtaking will lead to congestion for all," he said.

Advertisment

Over 300 vehicles, which were stranded at several places enroute, have been cleared.

On Tuesday, several earth movers were pressed into the service by the agencies concerned at the affected portions, including Kishtwari Pather, Sher Bibi, Nachlana, Hingni, Shalgadi, Mehar, Cafeteria Morh and Dalwas, where the rain-triggered landslides had reduced the road to a single lane, they said.

The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country. Slippery roads due to the presence of snow and damaged portions of the highway had badly hit the smooth movement of vehicles over the past one week. PTI AB AB SKY SKY