Traffic restricted on Delhi's Subhash Marg due to Ramleela event at Red Fort

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Traffic restrictions will be in place from Friday for nine days on central Delhi's Subhash Marg in view of the Ramleela programme being held inside the Red Fort.

Due to ongoing Ramleela arrangement inside the Red Fort, a large number of people are expected on the route, an advisory by the traffic police said.

Hence, for smooth regulation of traffic around the Red Fort, all vehicular movement on lower Subhash Marg are restricted from 5 pm to 12.30 am from October 4 to October 12, it said.

Further DTC and cluster buses, heavy and commercial vehicles are restricted on upper Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail for the same period, the advisory said. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY