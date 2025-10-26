Traffic restrictions, diversions announced in Delhi as heavy jams likely during Chhath Puja

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Anticipating that thousands of devotees would gather at various ghats for Chhath Puja in the next two days, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday announced traffic restrictions and diversions across several parts of the city.

According to the advisory, traffic flow is expected to be affected from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning on roads adjoining major Chhath Puja ponds. Commuters have been advised to avoid stretches near ghats and use public transport wherever possible.

In east and northeast Delhi, major gatherings are expected at the Gandhi Nagar Chhath Poojan Samiti Naav Ghat near the Old Iron Bridge, Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sangtan Ghat and Satyamev Jayate Ghat near Geeta Colony, each likely to draw more than 45,000 devotees.

The DND Yamuna Khadar and Chhath Ghat near Shastri Park are also likely to witness heavy footfall. Slow movement of traffic is anticipated near Geeta Colony, IP Extension and Shastri Park, the advisory said.

In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on GT Road from Shastri Park to Yudhishthir Setu between 5 pm and 7 pm on Monday, and between 5 am and 7 am on Tuesday.

In Gandhi Nagar, Shantivan Loop and Laxmi Nagar to Kailash Nagar Road will remain closed from 5 pm to 6 pm on Monday and 5 am to 7 am Tuesday, with traffic diverted via Disused Canal Road.

In Khajuri Khas, traffic towards Sonia Vihar will be diverted from Nanaksar to Old Wazirabad Road, and vehicles from Sonia Vihar Border will be diverted from the MCD Toll towards Sabhapur village.

In central and north Delhi, large congregations are expected across several ghats, including Shyam Ghat in Jagatpur, which is expected to attract over one lakh devotees. The Shani Mandir Ghat at Jagatpur and Vaasudev Ghat near ISBT are also expected to see major gatherings, the advisory said.

Traffic along Majnu ka Tilla, Burari, Wazirabad Road and areas around the Yamuna may remain heavy, it said.

In south and southeast Delhi, major crowds are expected at Bhola Ghat in Kalindi Kunj, where between 2.5 and 3 lakh people are likely to assemble, police said.

Khasra No 1575 in Aya Nagar, Shiv Ghat near Shri Ram Chowk and Asthal Mandir in Sangam Vihar are also likely to see large gatherings. Vehicular movement along MB Road from Lal Kuan to Tughlakabad Extension, Khadar Kalindi Kunj Road, Agar Canal Road and Road No 13 may remain slow.

In northwest and outer Delhi, heavy gatherings are expected at Bhalswa Lake near the Golf Course and the UP Bihar Ekta Maha Manch near Majlis Park metro station. Traffic diversions are expected near Bawana, Holambi Kalan, Narela and stretches of the Outer Ring Road.

In west Delhi, major gatherings are anticipated at Surya Upasana Park in Dabri, Vishwas Park in Raja Puri and Chhath Puja Park in Mangolpuri. Traffic along Raja Puri main road, Dabri-Palam road and Mangolpuri may slow down in the evening.

Officials said no restrictions will apply on routes towards New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT, but commuters should plan for possible delays.

People have been advised to use Delhi Metro and other public transport.

Roadside parking will not be permitted near ghats, and vehicles must be parked only in designated lots, the advisory said.

Motorists have been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with police personnel deployed at key intersections, it added.