Traffic restrictions, diversions in place for Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple on Aug 16: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for commuters in view of the large gatherings expected at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash during Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on August 16. It announced road closures, diversions, and restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles in parts of south and southeast Delhi.

According to the advisory, Raja Dheer Sen Marg -- between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal -- will be pedestrianised during the festivities, with entry restricted to vehicles of bonafide residents only between Captain Gaur Marg T-point and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal.

Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes such as Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destinations.

The traffic police urged devotees and visitors to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to avoid congestion. Those arriving by Metro have been advised to alight at NSIC Okhla Metro Station and proceed via Captain Gaur Marg to reach the temple. Commuters have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow on-ground signage and instructions issued by traffic personnel.

For ensuring smooth vehicular movement, the traffic police have put in place special arrangements and restrictions from 8 am on August 16 to 2 am on August 17. The movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will be prohibited on key stretches during this period.

Vehicles coming from Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Inner Ring Road) towards Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road Crossing will be diverted towards Ashram or Moolchand. Those coming from Outer Ring Road towards Captain Gaur Marg Outer Ring Road Crossing will be rerouted to Modi Mill Flyover.

Similarly, vehicles approaching from Outer Ring Road at Paras Chowk will be diverted towards Modi Mill Flyover or Chirag Dilli, while traffic from BRT Central School Flyover will be directed towards Chirag Dilli.

Officials said the arrangements are aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth traffic flow as thousands of devotees, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the celebrations at the temple. Public cooperation has been sought to make the event peaceful and hassle-free.

"People are requested to avoid using private vehicles and opt for the Metro or other public transport to reach the venue. Commuters should follow traffic police instructions to prevent inconvenience," the advisory stated.

On Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing traffic diversions and route restrictions in connection with a special programme scheduled to be held in Rohini on August 17.

According to the advisory, several roads will remain closed or have restricted access for commuters, particularly around Bhagwan Mahavir Road, Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road and Badsha Dahiya Marg, to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety during the event. PTI SSJ MNK MNK