Traffic restrictions due to R-Day rehearsal in Delhi lead to woes for commuters

New Delhi: Central Delhi witnessed massive traffic congestion on Tuesday due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

Posting a picture of the heavy traffic near Kartavya Path, a user on X said, "Is it too much to ask @dtptraffic to manage traffic? The entire central Delhi is choked." While some users reported that they were late for work or didn't want to go to work due to Delhi roads being jam-packed.

Heavy traffic congestion was also reported in several parts of south Delhi. One of the commuters posted on social media that they were stuck in a traffic jam on MB Road for two hours.

Some commuters who opted for metro complained of long queues at the stations due to heightened security checks ahead of Republic Day.

A user posted a video on X showing a long queue at the metro station and said, "Delhi metro please we can’t afford it in that peak time. We are using Delhi metro to avoid traffic.

This is the peak hour to travel for a corporate life. We all know that 26th January (Republic Day) is near but we can’t afford it in that time. @OfficialDMRC ."

The Delhi Police had earlier said issued a traffic advisory and stated that special traffic arrangements have were made for four days to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Parade on Kartavyapath.