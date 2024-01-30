Traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar ahead of religious event

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has imposed traffic restrictions and made special arrangements in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Khadar for a four-day religious programme, officials said on Tuesday.

The 'Ram Katha' programme by Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as 'Bageshwar Dham Sarkar' will be organised in Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar from Wednesday to Saturday, they said.

"Kalash Yatra will also be organised on Wednesday from 12 pm to 3 pm. In view of Ram Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Shastri Park red light to 2nd Pusta, 3rd Pusta, 5th Pusta, Khajuri Chowk and vice versa (including place of function 4th Pusta Kartar Nagar in front of Yamuna Khadar)," the advisory stated.

Traffic signage have been placed at appropriate locations for guiding motorist/commuters and adequate traffic staff has been deployed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic, the advisory stated.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversions and obey instructions of the traffic police, it added. PTI NIT RPA