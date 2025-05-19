Traffic restrictions in Connaught Place for Tiranga Yatra on Monday: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for the Connaught Place area in view of the Tiranga Yatra being organised at inner Circle.

According to the advisory, a large gathering is expected during the event, which is being held to honour the bravery of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

It said that to ensure public safety and manage congestion, vehicular movement will be regulated from 4 pm to 7 pm in the area.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on all radial roads connecting outer Connaught Circle to inner Circle, and entry or exit on these roads may be curtailed depending on the situation, the advisory said.

Vehicular movement may also be regulated on connecting roads such as Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, and Panchkuian Road, it added.

Commuters have been advised to use designated spaces for parking including the -- DLF multilevel parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Palika parking, and parking lots around outer Connaught circle. Buses were advised to parked in a single lane along Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg and Shivaji Stadium, it said.