Traffic restrictions in Delhi lead to woes for commuters

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Commuters faced a harrowing time on Tuesday owing to traffic restrictions imposed in central Delhi in view of the "Run For Unity" and "Meri Maati Mera Desh" mega finale events.

Advertisment

Metro users also claimed that that they were not aware of the crowd-segregation measures put in place by the Delhi Metro, which led to inconvenience. On the other hand, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the movement of Amrit Kalash yatris was facilitated from seven stations, without causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The restrictions imposed in the morning in view of the "Run For Unity" event and those clamped in the evening due to the mega finale event of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to impaired traffic movement.

"I was unaware of the traffic restrictions. When I reached the India Gate C-Hexagon, I was asked to go back," a commuter said.

Advertisment

The India Gate C-Hexagon remained closed during the event organised in the morning to commemorate Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

"I travel from Millennium City Centre, Gurugram (earlier known as Huda City Centre) to Delhi. Yesterday and even today, entry was restricted at some parts of the station. I thought some maintenance work was in progress," a commuter told PTI.

Another commuter who boarded the metro from the MG Road station said half of the platform was closed for the regular commuters and more than 10 guards asked people to stand away from that section.

Advertisment

"Who is making these arrangements? To my knowledge, no notice or announcement was made for the same," he said.

The DMRC said the movement of those travelling to participate in the evening event was facilitated without causing any inconvenience to commuters.

"The movement of Amrit Kalash yatris was facilitated from seven stations of the Delhi Metro network. These stations are Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Qutab Minar, IIFCO Chowk, Guru Dronacharya, Arjan Garh and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Their exit was facilitated from the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations. The movement was facilitated without causing any inconvenience to the normal flow of passengers and the fares of the tickets will be paid by the Ministry of Culture," a DMRC official said.

Advertisment

However, a commuter said, "Besides many roads in Lutyens' Delhi being blocked and some portions of the platforms being cordoned off, I saw a huge crowd at the metro station and it was not manageable. It seems that some people who had come for the event were without tickets." Meanwhile, commuters who were unaware about the traffic plans and diversions made by the Delhi Traffic Police, got stuck in Lutyens' Delhi. Huge traffic snarls were witnessed during the evening hours.

The prime minister participated in the programme that was organised to mark the culmination of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign at Kartavya Path.

Another commuter claimed that this was the second time in more than a month that traffic restrictions were forced on the common people all of a sudden.

Advertisment

"Central Delhi is an important area. A large number of the labourers who work here commute daily either on their motorcycles or bicycles. We do not have access to social media. How will we get to know about such restrictions?" a labourer who was told to leave his bicycle and reach his destination on foot asked.

However, a traffic police official said an advisory was issued well in advance.

"We issued a traffic advisory well in advance so that commuters ... do not face any kind of difficulty. Our dedicated teams are available round the clock to help the commuters at every point if they face difficulties. We had posted traffic plans well in advance on every social media platform," the official said. PTI BM KND SLB RC